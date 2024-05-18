Representatives Of Ukraine And Poland Discuss Cooperation In Treatment And Rehabilitation Of Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A meeting was held with the participation of ministries and services of Ukraine and Poland, as well as business representatives from the Polish side, on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of medicine, pharmacy, rehabilitation, and prosthetics.

This was reported on the official website of the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

“Today Ukraine, in cooperation with Western partners, is creating a network of rehabilitation centers for the wounded. In addition, we are actively developing a comprehensive system of healthcare rehabilitation and psychological assistance for wounded servicemen, which would cover all stages of recovery without exception. We are very grateful for the dialogue and opportunities for cooperation,” emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliia Kalmykova.

According to her, cooperation with Polish partners is extremely important and will help accelerate the implementation of the tasks set for the effective treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian healthcare system has fully or partially restored 868 medical facilities that were damaged as a result of Russian aggression.