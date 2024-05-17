Designing Workplaces That Work For Women Southwire Partners With Nessel To Create Nursing Room Spaces At Facilities Across The Organization

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is an organization that is committed to leading with its values: Empowerment, Trust, Consistency and Inclusion. As part of that commitment, we partnered with Nessel to equip and modernize facilities across the organization with dedicated nursing room spaces to ensure women have an equitable, clean and private space of their own.

To view the Case Study, please click here .

Nessel , a women-owned, health-based furniture company designed by working moms for working moms, seeks to improve lives and keep communities safe and supported through innovative design and by creating the proper accommodations so that breastfeeding team members do not have to choose between work and family.

Southwire first learned of Nessel at a valued nonprofit partner's, Women in Manufacturin (WiM), annual Moms in Manufacturing virtual conference in 2021. The multi-year project included key processes to ensure implementation was scalable. Southwire and Nessel set out to create a global Corporate Lactation Policy, design standard lactation rooms to enable consistent accommodations across all sites, provide leadership education about the PUMP Act , provide maintenance training for ongoing support and more.

In addition, a project plan was developed to ensure executive support, assess organizational needs, leverage a multi-phased implementation schedule and create a series of resources to prepare, manage and support implementation across all sites.

This project sets Southwire apart as an industry leader that values inclusive spaces. The rooms created go beyond compliance, and lean into inclusive accommodations, which allow team members to bring their full selves to work.

For more information on Southwire's ongoing commitment to DEI, visit For more Southwire news, visit .