IMD Warns Of Floods In Karnataka; Heavy Rainfall Expected In South India For 5 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a stern warning of potential floods in several states, including Karnataka, due to unexpected and heavy rainfall. The warning encompasses South India, particularly regions like Bengaluru, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where the risk of flash floods looms large. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution from May 17th to May 22nd as the weather pattern indicates a high likelihood of intense rainfall and thunderstorms, posing a significant threat of disaster.

In Bengaluru, both the city and its outskirts are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Tamil Nadu, indicating the possibility of adverse weather conditions extending to Bengaluru. The forecast suggests cloudy mornings followed by potentially intense afternoon showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, heightening the risk of calamity.

Temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to range from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius over the week. However, the consistent heavy rainfall may lead to overflowing drains within the city, exacerbating the potential for disaster. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu from May 18th onwards, further emphasizing the need for caution.

Kerala, too, is expected to experience heavy rainfall, adding to the regional concerns. Reports have already surfaced of heavy rain in various districts of Karnataka, with instances of hail showers reported in places like Chikkamagaluru. The IMD has indicated that the monsoon is likely to make its onset in southern Kerala by May 31st, followed by its arrival in Karnataka in early June. This year, the meteorological department has emphasized the heightened risk associated with rainfall exceeding normal expectations.

Authorities have advised against unnecessary travel during the period of heavy rainfall to mitigate risks. Incidents of trees being uprooted due to the combination of strong winds and heavy rain have been reported in Bengaluru, further underscoring the heightened danger posed by the inclement weather conditions.