UN Coordinator For Ukraine Condemns Russian Attacks On Kherson And Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown condemned Russia's strikes on Kherson and the Kharkiv region, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

This is said in a statement by Denise Brown, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, additional devastating news, this time in Kherson City, where dozens of civilians, including two children, suffered injuries from strikes. Homes and an education facility were hit yet again in this war-ravaged city.

This comes a day after I came back from Kharkiv, where I saw the appalling consequences of the intensified attacks by the Russian Federation's Armed Forces on thousands of people who had to flee for their lives, leaving everything they own behind. Many are older people who fear they will never be able to go back,” she said.

According to her, the humanitarian community is working tirelessly to support people amid this human tragedy.

“International humanitarian law must be respected. The safety of civilians, homes, schools and hospitals must be ensured. They are not a target,” Denise Brown said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 15, Kherson suspended the operation of all trolleybuses in the city as enemy attacks damaged the contact network.

On May 15, enemy strikes damaged 12 apartment blocks and 11 private buildings, a medical facility, a kindergarten, and private cars and injured 19 people in Kherson.

On May 16, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 54-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

In the Kharkiv region, 13 people were injured and one person was killed in enemy shelling on May 15.