QNB Platinum Sponsor Of GTR KSA Riyadh 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, participated at the GTR KSA 2024, as a Platinum Sponsor of the prestigious event held this year in Riyadh, bringing together industry leaders and potential clients.

This partnership underscores QNB's commitment to fostering growth and facilitating trade opportunities across Saudi's trade, supply chain, commodity and infrastructure finance community. QNB remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote trade and investment, and the sponsorship of the KSA GTR Forum aligns with the bank's strategic objectives of facilitating economic development and prosperity in the region.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's GTR Forum is a premier event that provides a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange critical market insights, share ideas, and explore opportunities in the dynamic landscape of Saudi Arabian trade. With a series of interactive and informative sessions, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and perspectives to direct the evolving trade environment effectively.

Commenting on this participation, Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said:“At QNB, we recognize the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in driving business growth and innovation".

“We are proud to sponsor of the KSA GTR Forum, which offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore new avenues for trade expansion in Saudi Arabia.”

In addition to the enriching sessions, the forum features unrivaled networking opportunities, including a full exhibition, providing attendees with the chance to engage with a diverse range of companies involved in Saudi Arabian trade.