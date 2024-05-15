Speculations around whether or not India will join US-China tug-of-war

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, the Philippines took a proactive stance against what it perceives as China's provocative actions in the South China Sea, deploying patrol ships to a disputed area to halt what it termed as "alarming activities." President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s office issued a statement indicating that the ships were dispatched to monitor China's purported construction of an "artificial island" on Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, highlighting the escalating tensions between the two nations over territorial claims.



This move by the Philippines comes amidst an ongoing conflict with China over maritime territories in the region. Earlier in the month, the Philippines conducted the Balikatan drills, an annual military exercise conducted jointly with the United States. The exercise, named after the Tagalog word for "shoulder-to-shoulder," involved over 16,000 military personnel from both countries, making it the largest of its kind. Additionally, the drills saw participation from French and Australian forces, along with observers from various security partner nations, signaling a united front against China's assertiveness.



The backdrop to these developments is China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, where it has been asserting its territorial claims. On April 23, two Philippines patrol boats undertook an underwater survey near a disputed shoal located approximately 194km west of the Philippines province of Palawan, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108216121