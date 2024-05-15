Tunisian Delegation Commends Jordan's Public Health Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- A Tunisian delegation wrapped up its visit to the National Center for Epidemics and Disease Control, hailing it as a trailblazing model in the region.In a statement released by the center on Wednesday, the two-day visit aimed to foster an exchange of expertise, solidify future collaboration in public health between the two nations, and explore the feasibility of replicating a similar center in Tunisia.During the visit, the delegation conferred with Adel Bilbisi, the center's Head, who delineated Jordan's pioneering journey in this domain and outlined the center's future trajectories and objectives within a comprehensive strategic roadmap slated for the forthcoming years.Bilbisi underscored Jordan's unwavering commitment to bolstering Tunisia's capacity-building endeavors, affirming its dedication to mutual cooperation and knowledge-sharing to advance the public health agenda and combat epidemics, thus serving the collective welfare of both nations.The visit encompassed sessions with the technical and administrative departments, delving into the center's genesis, mandates, and collaborative frameworks with pertinent ministries and national entities.Furthermore, the visit entailed on-site tours of the center's laboratories and infrastructure, providing insights into cutting-edge technologies and methodologies deployed for disease surveillance and swift diagnostics.