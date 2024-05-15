India Bans LTTE For Five More Years

(MENAFN- NewsIn) New Delhi, May 15 (The Hindu: The Central Indian government on Tuesday extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for violent and disruptive activities that are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) renewed its 2014 notification to declare the LTTE as an“unlawful association” for another five years.

The MHA said the LTTE“continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture as also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it is necessary to declare LTTE as an unlawful association with immediate effect”.

It noted that the“diaspora continue to spread through articles in the Internet portals, anti-India feeling amongst the Sri Lankan Tamils by holding the Government of India responsible for the defeat of the LTTE and such propaganda through Internet, which remains continued, is likely to impact Very Very Important Persons (VVIP) security adversely in India”.

Even after its military defeat in May 2009 in Sri Lanka, the LTTE had not abandoned the concept of 'Eelam' (separate land for Tamils) and had been clandestinely working towards the cause by undertaking fund-raising and propaganda activities.“The remnant LTTE leaders or cadres have also initiated efforts to regroup the scattered activists and resurrect the outfit locally and internationally,” the MHA said.

The LTTE's objective for a separate homeland (Tamil Eelam) for all Tamils threatened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and amounted to cession and secession of a part of the territory of India from the Union and thus fell within the ambit of unlawful activities, it said.

The Centre also has information that the activities of pro-LTTE organisations and individuals have come to its notice that despite the ban, attempts have been made by these forces to extend their support to the LTTE and that the LTTE leaders, operatives and supporters have been inimically opposed to India's policy on their organisation and action of the state machinery in curbing their activities.

Cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, against the LTTE, pro-LTTE elements and chauvinist groups since the May 2014 notification, besides cases under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and the Indian Penal Code, among others.

