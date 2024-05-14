First Global Showcase Of Deeptech Startups By Sanchiconnect In Collaboration With Thinkuvate In Singapore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 14, 2024 - SanchiConnect, a leading deeptech startup enablement community, is excited to announce its upcoming delegation to Singapore for EchelonX and fundraising program specifically designed for its portfolio and community startups in collaboration with ThinKuvate a Singapore headquartered early stage investment firm with the SEBI registered AIF in India. EchelonX is one of the largest market access platforms in the country, bringing together robotics, AI, and sustainability startups, venture funds and global enterprises representatives from around the world.



The delegation will provide an invaluable opportunity for startups including Swapp Design- an autonomous battery swapping system, Simatricals- wireless charging infrastructure company, Manastu Space- spacetech company into propulsion fuel, Docker Vision- a computer vision AI startup, Dresma - a generative AI company, and Travsie- a traveltech company to showcase their innovative technologies and solutions to potential investors and partners. By partnering with Singapore-based venture funds and global enterprises, these startups will have the chance to accelerate their growth and expand their reach on a global scale.



SanchiConnect is committed to supporting and empowering deeptech startups, and this delegation to EchelonX is just one of the many initiatives the community is undertaking to foster innovation and collaboration in the industry. By connecting startups with key players in the ecosystem, SanchiConnect is helping to drive the growth and success of the deeptech sector.



"This week is going to be exciting as we venture into Singapore with fantastic partners in place and some new relationships for which we have been talking in the recent past. Our startups in the next 3 days will be pitching and meeting 50+ venture funds and countless enterprises and partners at EchelonX. Our matrices for each meeting are clear and we will soon have some bigger announcements" said Pushpendra Vishal Kaushal, Program Director at SanchiConnect.



Addison Appu Partner at ThinKuvate said "we're thrilled to partner with Sanchi Connect for the Emerging Tech Demo Day held in Singapore, where exciting tech startups from India will showcase their innovative ideas. We are also proud that four ThinKuvate's portfolio companies will participate in this event".





About SanchiConnect



SanchiConnect is a Deeptech Enablement Network for deeptech Startups, Investors, Enterprise Partners, and Service Providers. Committed to helping deeptech companies scale and succeed, SanchiConnect believes in the potential of deeptech to drive sustainable growth and contribute significantly to India's 5 trillion-dollar economic goal. With a partner base in India and internationally, the company has successfully demonstrated the unlocking of global opportunities for Indian companies in the past including an in-person Singapore-focused demo day this month for previous cohort startups.

