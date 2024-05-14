Sai Varshith Kandula, Indian-Origin Nazi Sympathiser Who Crashed Rented Truck Into White House Perimeter, Pleads Guilty

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sai Varshith Kandula, a 20-year-old permanent US resident from India, has pleaded guilty to an attack on the White House with the intention of overthrowing the US government and establishing a dictatorship inspired by Nazi Germany. The announcement was made by a US attorney following Kandula's admission in a US court Read | From talking to AI to helping people with disabilities: Top 5 use cases of OpenAI's new GPT-4o language modelResiding in St. Louis, Missouri, Kandula executed his plan on May 22 last year by driving a rented truck into the White House's perimeter, aiming to breach the security and seize control of the government, as outlined in his plea agreement of the incident and motivationAfter flying from St. Louis to Washington DC on a one-way ticket, Kandula rented a truck at Dulles International Airport. He then drove to the White House, crashing into its barriers at 9:35 pm after making a brief stop for food and gas. Following the crash, which caused pedestrians to flee, he attempted a second breach, during which his truck malfunctioned. Kandula was arrested at the scene by the US Park Police and the Secret Service after displaying a Nazi Swastika flag Attorney Matthew Graves stated that Kandula's motivations were to \"replace the democratically elected government with a dictatorship based on the ideology of Nazi Germany,\" and he was prepared to assassinate US officials, including the president, to achieve his aims and upcoming sentencingThe attack caused substantial financial damage, costing over $50,000 to U-Haul International and $4,322 to the National Park Service for repairs and cleanup. The Department of Justice indicated that Kandula had been planning the attack for weeks, demonstrating a persistent effort to fulfil his plot District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich has scheduled Kandula's sentencing for August 23.(With inputs from PTI)

