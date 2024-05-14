KROHNE Showcases Cutting-Edge Environmental Solutions at IFAT, Reinforcing Commitment to Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) [Dubai, United Arabi Emirates] – 14 May 2024 – KROHNE, a global leader in industrial process instrumentation and measurement solutions, is proud to announce its participation in IFAT 2024, the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste, and raw materials management. Held in Munich, Germany, from 13 May to 17 May 2024 at the Messe Munchen in Munich, IFAT provides a platform for KROHNE to demonstrate its latest innovations and reinforce its dedication to addressing the unique environmental challenges faced around the world and in the Middle East and Africa region.

As the world grapples with rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and the increasing effects of climate change, the demand for efficient and sustainable environmental technologies has never been greater. KROHNE's presence at IFAT underscores the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable industries and municipalities to optimize resource management, minimize environmental impact, and achieve their sustainability goals.

Visitors to the KROHNE booth (Hall C1.339/438) can expect to experience a broad portfolio of products and solutions designed to address water and waste water issues, including:

• Water and Wastewater Management: KROHNE's advanced flow, level, pressure, and analytical measurement instruments enable precise monitoring and control of water and wastewater treatment processes, ensuring optimal efficiency, regulatory compliance, and the protection of public health.

• Waste Management and Recycling: KROHNE's robust and reliable measurement technologies facilitate efficient waste sorting, processing, and recycling, contributing to a circular economy and reducing the burden on landfills.

• Industrial Processes: KROHNE's comprehensive range of measurement solutions for the oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and other industries helps MEA customers optimize production, minimize waste, and reduce emissions.

• Digitalization and Smart Solutions: KROHNE's innovative digital platforms and services empower MEA customers with real-time data and actionable insights, enabling predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and optimized decision-making for improved operational efficiency and sustainability.

KROHNE understands customers around the world, especially in the Middle East region, have unique challenges and opportunities, and the company is dedicated to supporting its customers throughout their sustainability journey. KROHNE's local expertise, combined with its global network of resources and technical support, ensures that MEA customers receive tailored solutions and comprehensive support to address their specific needs and achieve their environmental objectives.

Key Benefits for MEA Customers:

• Improved Resource Efficiency: KROHNE's precise measurement technologies enable MEA customers to optimize water, energy, and raw material usage, reducing costs and minimizing environmental impact.

• Enhanced Environmental Performance: By accurately monitoring and controlling processes, KROHNE's solutions help MEA customers reduce emissions, minimize waste, and comply with stringent environmental regulations.

• Increased Operational Efficiency: KROHNE's digital platforms and services provide MEA customers with real-time data and actionable insights, enabling predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and optimized decision-making for improved productivity and profitability.

• Tailored Solutions and Local Support: KROHNE's dedicated team of local experts understands the unique challenges and opportunities faced by MEA customers, providing tailored solutions and comprehensive support to address their specific needs.

• Innovation and Continuous Improvement: KROHNE is committed to driving innovation in environmental measurement technologies, ensuring that MEA customers have access to the latest advancements and solutions to support their sustainability goals.

KROHNE invites all MEA customers, partners, and stakeholders to visit IFAT 2024 to learn more about the company's commitment to the region and its cutting-edge environmental solutions. KROHNE's experts will be on hand to discuss the latest trends, share insights, and demonstrate how KROHNE's technologies can help MEA customers achieve their sustainability objectives.





