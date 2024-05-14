Viola Communications consolidates its prestige with back-to-back wins at Eventex Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13 May, 2024: Viola Communications, the Abu Dhabi-based media communications solutions leaders and part of Multiply Group, is pleased to announce that it has been confirmed as award-winners in the 14th edition of the Global Eventex Awards, the world’s most respected accolade for events and experiential marketing.

Viola received awards in the following four categories:

• Silver Winner – People’s Choice Team

• Bronze Winner – People's Choice Agency

• Bronze Winner – Emirates News Agency - WAM at Global Media Congress

• Bronze Winner – The Festival at Masdar City: COP28 Edition

The Eventex Awards for 2024 received a massive 1,207 entries from 62 countries on 6 continents, a record for Eventex.

Speaking on behalf of Viola Communications, Chief Commercial Officer Ola El Sisi said, “It’s truly an honour to be recognised and awarded for our work among so many remarkable events and projects from all over the world. The Eventex Awards were founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, and every year, the competition highlights the best agencies, events, and tech from the world of events. For Viola to be celebrating awards for the second-year running is proof positive that our industry, and our place within it, is on track for even more success. Congratulations to all the Viola teams whose work is being justifiably rewarded for the effort and skills they have put into the events.”

Michail Panagiotakis, Events Director at Viola expressed his delight with the awards, saying, “We are indeed fortunate to have received such a demonstration of confidence in our team’s work, especially from our peers in the industry. The outstanding work that Viola Communications carries out on behalf of its clients shows how passion, creativity and a commitment to always going the extra mile can result in appreciation and accolades such as this.”

Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of the Eventex Awards, added, “This edition of Eventex Awards has seen a record-breaking number of entries, as well as record-breaking creativity and innovation — the industry is truly back with a bang. We have undoubtedly been wowed by outstanding events and experiences, ground-breaking technology and suppliers, as well as breathtaking venues. Winning an Eventex award is worth celebrating, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team I would like to congratulate Viola Events and Viola Communications on this truly remarkable success.”

The Eventex annual awards celebrate creativity and innovation in over 300 categories, including Art, Entertainment & Public Events, Conferences, Meetings & Expos, Corporate & Community Events, and many others alongside the People's Choice Awards, celebrating the most deserving winners in the world of events and experience marketing.





