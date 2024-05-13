Nakheel Developments Partners With Engineering Solutions For Double Two Tower Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Nakheel Developments has entered into a partnership with Engineering Solutions (ES) to provide consultancy services in the realm of sustainable and eco-friendly construction, including LEED certification for the Double Two Tower project in the New Administrative Capital. This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to developing projects that adhere to sustainability benchmarks.

Said Gebily, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nakheel Developments, remarked that the launch of projects aligned with sustainability standards is a strategic response to the mandates set by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development. It also reflects Nakheel's ambition to align with international trends in the creation of environmentally sustainable projects. To this end, Engineering Solutions has been appointed for its expertise in sustainability.

Gebily further noted that Engineering Solutions stands at the forefront of LEED certification expertise in Egypt. The company's portfolio includes green building projects and a suite of consulting and educational offerings in this sector. ES is renowned for its advisory services in green building practices and for facilitating recognized certifications such as LEED, EDGE, and WELL, along with guidance in sustainable design, construction, and operational processes.

He highlighted that the Double Two Tower is strategically situated in the prestigious MU7 zone of the New Administrative Capital. Encompassing commercial and administrative spaces, alongside serviced apartments over a 9,000 sqm expanse, Nakheel Developments is leveraging the prime location to establish an investment-centric architectural landmark within the bustling Central Business District of the New Capital.