Ahlibank Receives Silver Category Award At National Cyber Drill Ceremony

Doha,Qatar: Following its participation in the 2023 edition of the National Cyber Drill organized by the National Cyber Security Agency, Ahlibank demonstrated exceptional readiness and response mechanisms during the drill, earning the prestigious Silver category award at the ceremony hosted by The National Cyber Security Agency.

Mohamed Al Namla said:“Ensuring the security of our customers' personal information and financial transactions is our top priority. We continuously invest in processes and enhance our systems through robust cyber security measures, providing customers with the confidence to conduct their daily banking transactions in a secure manner. This recognition reinforces our dedication to protecting our customers, stakeholders, and the nation's critical infrastructure.”