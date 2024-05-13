Summit Of Supply Chain Leaders Held For First Time In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Summit of Supply Chain Leaders is being held for the firsttime in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the event organised in Baku is to share knowledgeand experiences in the direction of supply chain development andmanagement, to find cost-effective solutions for supply chainprocesses, and to offer digital tools to simplify procurementprocesses and increase efficiency.

Up to 600 professionals, including supply managers, purchasingmanagers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, andconsumers from the public and private sectors, participated in theevent.

The event aims to support the development of the procurement andsupply sectors in our country and the further improvement of localpersonnel in the field.

At the summit, the panels "Government Procurement: Transparencyin Competition," "Strategic Supply Chain Management," and "SupplyChain: Designing the Future" will discuss supply chain riskmanagement, supply chain strategic pillars, logistics, digitaltransformation and application of artificial intelligence, andother topics related to the field. discussions will be held.