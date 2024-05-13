Yaskawa Electric's New Robot With AI And Autonomy Uses Wind River Linux Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Wind River , a provider of software for intelligent systems, says industrial robot-maker Yaskawa is using Wind River Linux for its next-generation Motoman Next series of robots.

Yaskawa is one of the world's leading manufacturers of servo motor, AC drives, and industrial robots.

Motoman Next is capable of autonomous adaptivity to the environment and can make judgments with advanced AI capabilities. Yaskawa's new robot is powered by Nvidia Jetson Orin and Wind River Linux to realize new levels of intelligence and autonomy.

It can handle challenging tasks in unstructured environments, driving automation into new application areas that previously were challenging to automate due to the need for human-level perception and judgment capabilities.

Amit Ronen, chief customer officer, Wind River, says:“AI is opening exciting new pathways. We are pleased to support the next generation of AI-capable robotics from an industry leader such as Yaskawa in combination with Wind River Linux and Nvidia Jetson.

