Assam: Padma Shri Awardee Birubala Rabha Passes Away At 75

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

She breathed her last at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Rabha, 75, was suffering from oesophageal cancer for the last three years.

She underwent radiotherapy, chemotherapy and stenting as she faced difficulty in swallowing food six months ago.

As Rabha's condition deteriorated, she was re-admitted to the hospital on April 22. Her condition further worsened on May 12 when she was put on a mechanical ventilator for respiratory distress.

She fought against the scourge of witch-hunting and also got recognition for that.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences on Rabha's death.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils, she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence."

"Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society," he added.