Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Of New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree Sunday approving the new cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

The new cabinet lineup:

1-Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister.

2-Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

3-Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister.

4-Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture.

5-Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health.

6-Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.

7-Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

8-Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

9-Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Affairs.

10-Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

11-Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs.

12-Dr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Bushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs.

13-Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The decree would take effect once published in the official gazette. (end)

aa













MENAFN12052024000071011013ID1108203535