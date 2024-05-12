Six DFI Supported Films Selected At 77Th Cannes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Six films supported by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) have been selected to the 77th Cannes Film Festival being held from May 14 to 25.

The Institute continues to uphold its proud legacy of supporting compelling films from across the globe this year too, with its latest co-financed project 'Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot' (Meeting with Pol Pot) by renowned Cambodian director and screenwriter Rithy Panh, selected to the Cannes Premiere section in the Official Selection.

Diverse projects supported by the DFI Grants programme will screen for global audiences, including three projects in the parallel section of Critics' Week (Semaine de la Critique) and two in Director's Fortnight (Quinzaine des cinéastes).

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said:“We are honoured to partner with internationally renowned creative visionaries and emerging talent from the Arab world and beyond to offer a captivating window into different cultures and perspectives to foster a sense of global unity.”