Hansika Shares Fun Reel With Mother, Says 'Mummy Se Gaaliyan Khana Ek Habit Hai'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwani shared some throwback pictures and a fun video with her mom on Mother's Day, showering love on her.
The diva, who was last seen in the Tamil horror comedy 'Guardian', took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video with her mother.
In the video, she can be seen wearing a green shirt, and her mother is donning a white suit.
The Reel plays an audio which says, "Aapko mummy se gaaliyan kha kar bura nahi lagta hai?"
To this, Hansika is seen lip-syncing to the dialogue, "Wo ek habit hai, wo ek habit rehta hai jo ki...habit banana padta hai."
The post is captioned: "Maa."
In the Stories section, Hansika shared a throwback photo with her mother from some function, wherein both are seen wearing ethnic outfits.
The actress wrote: "Happy Mother's Day maa...love you."
Hansika also dropped a picture of her mother with a cake on the table.
On the professional front, Hansika has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.
