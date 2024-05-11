President Al-Sisi Hosts Leader Of Indian Bohra Community

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has welcomed the leader of the Indian Bohra Community, His Holiness Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin. The Sultan was joined by his esteemed brother, Prince AlQae'd Jawhar Izz Al-Din, and his noble sons, Prince Ja'far Al-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin, and Prince Husain Burhanuddin.

The assembly was attended by Abbas Kamel, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, and Mufaddal Mohammed, the Bohra Community's representative in Egypt.

The President's spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, conveyed that President Al-Sisi expressed a warm welcome to Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin. He commended the enduring ties between Egypt and the Bohra Community and acknowledged the Sultan's and the community's contributions to the preservation and refurbishment of Cairo's historic mosques and the revered shrines of Prophet Muhammed's lineage, the“Ahl al-Bayt.”

President Al-Sisi also praised the community's involvement in developmental and philanthropic endeavours within Egypt. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to the advancement of the nation, particularly the historical precincts of Cairo, underscoring the extensive efforts to rejuvenate Egypt's rich cultural legacy.

Sultan Saifuddin reciprocated with profound gratitude towards President Al-Sisi and extolled Egypt's strides in national development. He observed the palpable progress throughout the nation.

Furthermore, he applauded the government and President Al-Sisi for their dedication to fostering the ideals of unity and acceptance, thereby strengthening societal harmony and tranquillity. Sultan Saifuddin also commended Egypt's pivotal role in promoting regional and global peace, security, and stability, and lauded its proactive initiatives to resolve conflicts, aspiring for a prosperous future for all communities.