Zelensky, Michel Discuss Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel have discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and preparations for the next Ukraine-EU summit.

Zelensky reported this on the social media site X , according to Ukrinform.

"It was good to speak with Charles Michel on Europe Day and mark this day together for the second year in a row. I am grateful to the European Council president for supporting the Peace Formula. I appreciate him confirming his participation in the Peace Summit as well as his willingness to work together to encourage other leaders to attend," he wrote.

European Council president confirms participation in peace summit

Both parties discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and preparations for the next Ukraine-EU summit. Zelensky noted that Ukraine anticipates that the negotiating framework will be adopted in June and that EU accession talks will begin soon.