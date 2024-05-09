               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lithuania Launches Country's Largest Solar Project


5/9/2024 10:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lithuania has inaugurated its most significant solar endeavoryet in the Molėtai region, with a capacity of 100 MW, Azernews reports.

According to the official website of Lithuania, the park,spanning 150 hectares, boasts more than 150,000 solar modules. Theproject was developed by the Danish company Nordic Solaris.

This initiative aligns with Lithuania's broader strategyoutlined in the National Energy Independence Strategy 2050, aimedat bolstering domestic electricity production through renewableresources.

By placing solar parks in strategic locations like Molėtai,Švenčionys, and Jonava, Lithuania enhances its solar powercapacity, bringing renewable energy to more homes. Deputy Ministerof Energy Daiva Garbaliauskaitė states that this project will makerenewable energy accessible to more households.

The Molėtai solar park brings Lithuania closer to its goal ofachieving 4.1 GW of solar power by 2030 and 9 GW by 2050. Thisdemonstrates Lithuania's dedication to sustainability and alignswith EU goals of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

MENAFN09052024000195011045ID1108194105


AzerNews

