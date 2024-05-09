Zelensky Dismisses Zaluzhnyi From Military Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, from military service.

Decree No. 309/2024 of May 8 was published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

The document reads:“To dismiss General Zaluzhnyi Valerii Fedorovych from military service in retirement for health reasons with the right to wear military uniforms.”

As reported, on February 8, 2024,

Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrskyi was appointed to this position instead.

On March 7, Zelensky approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the UK.