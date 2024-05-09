European Parliament President Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has arrived in Kyiv.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Stefanchuk recalled that Ukraine celebrates Europe Day today.

"Every day our country proves its commitment to the ideals and values of democracy. The ideals and values for which the courageous, brave and indomitable Ukrainian people are fighting! For the right to be free! For their independence and their sovereignty," he wrote.

"And on this important day, I am glad to welcome European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to Kyiv," he said.

According to Stefanchuk, the European Parliament is undoubtedly at the forefront of support for Ukraine, and it was the first EU institution to advocate for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"The European Parliament has always had a strong voice when it came to the creation of an international coalition in support of our struggle for freedom and European values, when it came to the supply of weapons to Ukraine and increasing sanctions pressure against Russia. And Ukraine will always appreciate that," Stefanchuk said.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook