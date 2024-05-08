Lyra Finance Launches LDX Token

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Lyra Finance recently unveiled LDX, a new token intended to serve as the primary currency for the Lyra Derivatives Network. Meanwhile, the existing Lyra tokens will be migrated to the new one on a 1:1 basis.

An airdrop to reward yield farmers and traders is also planned, incentivizing network participation and adoption. The token distribution will be based on a points system that allocates LDX pro-rata to users in four-week rounds, lasting about 12 weeks.

Lyra Finance operates using market-maker vaults, essentially pools of assets funded by liquidity providers in exchange for a portion of trading fees, similar to how other decentralized exchanges (DEX) work.

With the roll-out of the Lyra Derivatives Network set for Q3 of 2024, Lyra plans to offer restaking products, allowing traders to put their assets to work and maximize yields. The news comes shortly after Ethena and its signature product, USDe.

Moreover, the primitive will support EigenLayer restaking, as new Active Validated Services (AVS) and Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs) create demand for sustainable yield, the protocol said.

According to data from DefiLlama, EigenLayer is one of the largest Ethereum protocols by total value locked, around $15 billion. Its TVL saw a 25% boost as the restaking hype reignites in the DeFi market.

As CryptoMode reported, Ethena's USDe stablecoin has been integrated into ByBit, one of the largest crypto exchanges, highlighting the protocol's growth and interest in the market.