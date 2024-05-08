Varun Dhawan Showers His Good Wishes On ‘Caretaker’ Natasha As She Turns 36

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan made his wife Natasha Dalal's 36th birthday extra special by sharing a small lovey-dovey note.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his wife, whom he lovingly called his“caretaker”, at an international location and enjoying some music on the street.

In the clip, they are seen posing for a selfie, while Varun keeps panning the camera for a 180-degree view. He is heard saying:“Private concert going on.”

He captioned the clip:“Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever.”

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. They got married in 2021 in Alibaug. The two are expecting their first bundle of joy.

To make the announcement, Varun, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, had shared the news on Instagram in February.

He wrote: "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen on the big screen in 'Baby John', which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, who is making her debut in Hindi cinema. He has started shooting for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.