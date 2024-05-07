Quest Global Announces A Strategic Partnership With People Tech Group To Expand Digital Transformation Capabilities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 7th May 2024 - Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority stake in People Tech Group, a renowned leader in next-generation digital transformation and digital innovation for Fortune 500 clients. With offices located across the US and a development center in Hyderabad, the acquisition of People Tech marks a significant milestone in Quest Global's growth journey, significantly expanding its footprint in India and North America within the Automotive and Hi-Tech industries.



This strategic partnership enables Quest Global to better serve customers, especially OEMs in the Automotive industry, by providing expanded expertise in digital transformation for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). Specifically, People Tech has strong capabilities in architecture, design, UX, development and testing of HMI & applications for infotainment systems and instrument clusters. In addition, the company specializes in Software in Loop (SIL) and Model in Loop (MIL) testing of ADAS systems. People Tech also strengthens Quest Globalâ€TMs capabilities in enterprise software, cloud, data engineering, and analytics for the dynamic Hi-Tech industry.



â€œWith People Techâ€TMs extensive experience and expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, scale operations, and address the evolving needs of our clients globally as we strive to be the most trusted partner for the worldâ€TMs hardest engineering problems,â€ said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, Quest Global. â€œThis strategic union moves us forward on our journey to deliver innovative digital transformation and product engineering solutions to our customers in the Automotive and Hi-Tech industries as we continue on our journey to become a centenary organization.â€



Together, People Tech and Quest Global will leverage new and complementary capabilities, expand offerings to existing clients, and serve new clients with innovative digital transformation and product engineering solutions. With access to Quest Globalâ€TMs resources, expertise and client reach, People Tech will continue to expand its operations and capabilities.



â€œThis marks a new chapter for People Tech, and we are thrilled to become part of the Quest Global family,â€ said Vishwa Prasad, Founder and CEO of People Tech. â€œOur shared values and commitment to excellence make this integration a natural fit. We are both known for helping our customers solve their most challenging problems. With this transaction we will be able to bring our Data/AI and Enterprise Software services to a broader client base and leverage the substantial industry expertise of Quest Global resources.â€



Under the continued leadership of Vishwa Prasad and his outstanding team, People Tech will maintain its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.





About Quest Global



Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the worldâ€TMs leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the worldâ€TMs hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global live and work in 17 countries, with 72 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 17,800+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Communications, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries.





About People Tech Group



People Tech Group is a leading Product Engineering, Data/AI and Enterprise Solutions provider that focuses on providing innovative digital solutions to customers, helping them solve their most challenging problems. With offices located across the US and a development center in Hyderabad, India, People Tech assists Fortune 500 clients in accelerating digital initiatives. People Tech works closely with its customers to understand business challenges and develop tailored solutions to help them succeed. People Tech is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support. As of April 2024, People Tech is now part of the Quest Global family.

