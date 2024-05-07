(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Ice Cube Marketing attains Google Premier Partner status and helps SMEs leverage more Google products" data-link=" Cube Marketing attains Google Premier Partner status and helps SMEs leverage more Google products" class="whatsapp">Shar SMEs can achieve higher ROI by maximizing all of Google's products

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - Ice Cube Marketing, a performance-based digital marketing agency , is pleased to announce its elevation to Google Premier Partner status, an accolade conferred upon only the top 3% of agencies in the country. This achievement underscores the agency's dedication to best practices and its proven success in driving client growth through Google Ads .The Google Ads platform has undergone significant changes over the past few years with the advent of AI and machine learning technology. However, many SMEs in Singapore need to better utilise the platform's latest features and harness its full capabilities.'Most businesses are so busy with their day-to-day that they have not even updated their Google ads to Responsive search ads', says Ted Chong, co-founder of Ice Cube Marketing. The agency helps SMEs stay abreast of the latest developments and adopt solutions that can help them move ahead of their competitors.This includes the use of Performance Max, one of Google's biggest innovations on the ads platform over the past few years. Performance Max is a campaign type offered by Google Ads that allows advertisers to access all of Google's advertising channels and inventory from a single campaign. This type of campaign uses Google's machine learning technology to optimize ad placements and bidding across various channels to achieve the advertiser's specified conversion goals.'We actually have an average ROI of a minimum 5 times and we could not have done good or better business after the pandemic if it is not through Ice cube Marketing', shared Fairoz, General manager of Parlour group.One of the reasons SMEs cannot leverage all the solutions provided by Google is the lack of resources and assets such as videos. With an in-house video team, Ice Cube Marketing helps businesses generate their creative assets and tap on new channels such as Youtube and Performance Max to achieve outstanding ROI on their digital marketing efforts.This is made possible because of the use of a full sales funnel and proper marketing techniques that attract quality leads through the digital marketing campaigns that Ice Cube creates. Its lead generation service and social media marketing program are among the most well-received by SMEs.Hashtag: #digitalmarketing



@icecubemarketing

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IceCube Marketing

Founded in 2015, Ice Cube Marketing is a Meta partner, Google Premier Partner agency and a PSG pre-approved vendor that helps SMEs run performance campaigns. Through the use of video and direct response copywriting techniques, Ice cube marketing has helped many SMEs get results from their campaign and garnered dozens of case studies.



Ice Cube Marketing