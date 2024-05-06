Azerbaijani FM Addresses 15Th OIC Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated andaddressed the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of IslamicCooperation (OIC) during his working visit to Gambia on May 4, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry ofForeign Affairs.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its successfulstewardship in fostering unity and collaboration within the OIC,extended congratulations to Gambia on assuming the OIC presidency,and conveyed wishes for their success in further strengtheningIslamic solidarity.

Aligned with the summit's overarching theme of "Enhancing Unityand Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development,"Azerbaijan affirmed its commitment to solidarity in addressingcontemporary challenges, drawing upon the principles enshrined inthe UN and OIC charters, along with the shared interests of theIslamic community.

Emphasis was placed on the imperative of effectively promotingIslamic faith and culture to counter the gravest threats, includingunwarranted trends of Islamophobia and the desecration of theQur'an.

Azerbaijan reiterated its endorsement of fostering a moretolerant and enduring peace among diverse religions and cultures,drawing upon its rich multicultural heritage and experience.

The Azerbaijani minister, reflecting on the OIC's steadfast andunequivocal stance on the nation's sovereignty and territorialintegrity during the past occupation, underscored Azerbaijan'sactive role within the organisation, consistently advocating forpeaceful conflict resolution within its framework.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's support for a two-state solution tothe Palestinian issue, which remains a pressing concern for theentire Islamic community, emphasis was placed on ongoing assistanceto alleviate the severe humanitarian repercussions endured by thePalestinian people.

Acknowledging the gratifying cooperation across various sectorssuch as economic development, education, health, and culture withinthe OIC framework, it was emphasized that there exists significantpotential for collaborative endeavours in other realms, Azerbaijan expressed keen interest in bolsteringcooperation with OIC member states in these sectors, particularlyamidst the nation's diversification of its energy portfolio towardsrenewable sources like wind, solar, and hydro, alongside itsstrategic focus on enhancing communication infrastructure.

Bayramov provided a comprehensive overview of the currentregional landscape, highlighting both opportunities and challengesin the aftermath of conflict, the ongoing rehabilitation andreconstruction efforts in recently liberated areas, the persistentthreat of landmines to these endeavours, and the progress innormalising relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Addressing Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), the minister underscored the imperative for theOIC, as one of the regions most impacted by global climate change,to unify its stance and mobilise collective efforts against thislooming threat.

The concluding communiqué from the OIC Banjul Summit welcomedthe restoration of sovereignty across all Azerbaijani territorieswith satisfaction, reaffirming unwavering support for Azerbaijan'sterritorial integrity. It also endorsed the ongoing normalisationprocess between Azerbaijan and Armenia, contingent upon mutualrecognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, calling uponArmenia to fulfil its obligations in this regard.

The communiqué also noted the change in the name of the "OICContact Group on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia Againstthe Republic of Azerbaijan" to the "Contact Group for theElimination of the Consequences of the Aggression of the Republicof Armenia Against the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the renewedcondemnation of Armenia for its destruction of Islamicheritage.

Apprehension was voiced regarding the displaced Azerbaijanisexpelled from territories now within Armenia during previousconflicts, along with support for their dignified repatriation.

The communiqué confirmed the forthcoming convening of the 16thIslamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation inAzerbaijan in 2026, urging collaborative efforts for the summit'ssuccessful realisation in Baku.

Additionally, the communiqué embraced the 6th World Forum onIntercultural Dialogue, conducted under the auspices of the "BakuProcess," and advocated for a more balanced geographicalrepresentation within the UN system, particularly within theSecurity Council.