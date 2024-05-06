Ministry Of Finance Organises Session To Establish Center For The Fourth Industrial Revolution In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Finance and the World Economic Forum organised last Thursday 2 May 2024, the introductory session to establish the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the State of Qatar, with the participation of a number of government entities, the private sector and academic sector including universities and educational institutions.

During the introductory session, the development of a strategy for the center was discussed and its importance and goals were presented to stakeholders.

The center aims to harness the potential of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to accelerate the realization of sustainable economic growth and the key priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030. In addition to reviewing the center's network around the world, discussion and brainstorming sessions were held with various local stakeholders about potential initiatives in which the center can participate.

Worthy of mention that the establishment of the center is the result of the agreement signed last October between the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the World Economic Forum, an independent not-for-profit organization that is a global leader on policy and governance for emerging technologies.

The primary focus of the center will be on harnessing the full potential of frontier technologies in sustainable development and economic competitiveness, in line with Qatar's national priorities and Vision 2030.