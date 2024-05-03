ADB Commits To Sustainable Procurement Advancement:Jeff Taylor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is building its capacity toengage in sustainable procurement, Deputy Director General of theProcurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department at ADBJeff Taylor said at an event on“Sustainable Procurement –Contributing to ADB's Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Goals”within the 57th annual meeting of the bank, Azernews reports.

ADB holds a unique position in the region in terms of all publicprocurement systems, he said.

The bank will use its financial resources to implementsustainability and sustainable procurement strategies, headded.

Jeff Taylor told reporters that the Asian Development Bank (ADB)is consulting with the Azerbaijani government to agree on an actionplan to support sustainable procurement.

He emphasized that the ADB has conducted a diagnosis and considerssustainable procurement to be an evolving practice.

There are a number of initiatives, the bank is looking foropportunities to implement them, he said.

According to Taylor, initiatives are currently being implementedin Azerbaijan that deserve ADB's support and attention.

ADB was founded in 1966 and has 68 members, 49 of which are fromthe region. Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999.