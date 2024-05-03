Bluwheelz Appoints Pranay Prakash As Head Of HR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bluwheelz, the frontrunner in India's rapidly evolving EV logistics ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Pranay Prakash as the Head of Human Resources. Strengthening the senior leadership team at Bluwheelz, Pranay will help the company consolidate its growth in the metro cities while expanding aggressively into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.



Before this appointment, Pranay was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Baazi Games. He was also instrumental in scaling up the operations at Delhivery as their Head of People Operations. His roles have entailed overseeing varied facets of human resources strategy, including talent acquisition and management, culture and change initiatives, performance and productivity management, compliance and IR, and people analytics.



In the early part of his career, Pranay also had stints with organizations like UnitedHealth Group, Reliance Retail, and Videocon Telecommunications and has played a major role in driving growth through the implementation of human-centric and tech-enabled processes across these diverse industries.



In his new role, Pranay will help develop sustainable and scalable solutions, a goal that harmonises seamlessly with Bluwheelz's mission. Pranay expressed, "Having envisioned a future where technology can help build a better world, I am super excited to be part of team Bluewheelz. I believe my experience in scaling businesses will add value to the team. Moreover, I look forward to the opportunity of collaborating with some amazing set of futuristic and visionary founders and members of the leadership team."



"The Indian EV market is headed for explosive growth, and Bluwheelz is poised to cement its dominance in the last as well as mid-mile EV segments. As we strive to expand our electric fleet with the introduction of cutting-edge 4-wheelers and 6-wheelers in collaboration with leading OEMs across clients and geographies, Pranay's extensive experience in scaling up processes as well as the workforce comes in as a strategic addition to our leadership team. His vast experience, understanding of the logistics space, and hands-on approach augur well with our larger vision," said CP Sethi, CEO of Bluwheelz.



Bluwheelz recently closed out a $1 million bridge round, which was led by Venture Catalysts and also saw participation from several marquee investors, including FAAD, LetsVenture, and Chakra Growth Fund.



About Bluwheelz:



Bluwheelz was founded in 2022 with the goal of developing an excellent technologically advanced logistics platform that would enable rapid EV conversion and efficient last-mile, mid-mile, and first-mile delivery for India's rapidly expanding logistics industry. The brand caters to the retail, transportation, and logistics tech, environment tech, and B2C and B2B industry segments. The business creates and develops EV solutions for use in logistics and commercial transportation. Additionally, it provides technology for charger networks, driver onboarding, route tracking, and other uses.

User :- Khushbu Yadav

Email :...