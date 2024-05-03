Ukraine Has Right To Use Weapons Provided By Britain To Strike Targets Inside Russia - Cameron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by his country to strike targets inside Russia.

Cameron said this in an interview with Reuters on Thursday (according to the agency, it took place in Kyiv), Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, it is up to Ukraine to determine which targets to hit.

"Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine...,” said Cameron, noting that Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself.

The British Foreign Secretary promised three billion pounds ($3.74 billion) of annual military aid for Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

Britain's top diplomat also welcomed the allocation of a long-delayed $60 billion aid package by the U.S. Congress.

"It's absolutely crucial, not just in terms of the weapons it will bring, but also the boost to morale that it will bring to people here in Ukraine,” he said.

As a reminder, Cameron was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2010-2016, and last November he returned to government as UK Foreign Secretary.

Photo: Pool