Military Delegation From Rwanda Visits Various MOI Departments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A military delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of departments of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and other concerned authorities, as part of a study tour being held from April 27 to May 4, organized by the National Police College of Rwanda.

In a statement on yesterday, the MOI said that Rwanda's delegation includes a number of senior officers, police commissioners, and administrative employees enrolled in the Senior Leadership and Military Staff Course, pointing out that this visit came within the framework of joint cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Rwanda.

The MOI added that the visit included the Police Academy, the Rayyan Security Department, and the National Command Center, aiming to exchange experiences, understand the work of the MOI departments, its progress in fulfilling its mission, and benefit from Qatari expertise.

In the statement, the MOI indicated that the visit also involved delivering lectures and explanations about the roles of each department and the procedures they undertake, as well as familiarizing them with the resources and technological capabilities utilized by these departments to achieve their security tasks.

The course participants expressed their admiration for the level of security services provided by the MOI, emphasizing that the visit would contribute to transferring experiences, enhancing cooperation efforts, and increasing their skill level.