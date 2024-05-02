São Paulo And Rio Unite To Form Tourist Route With Over 2,000 Beaches

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tourism entrepreneurs from Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Angra dos Reis, and Paraty have launched a new integrated tourist route, the Blue Green Route.



Coordinated by each municipality's Conventions & Visitors Bureau, the initiative strives to merge the four cities, home to approximately 2,200 beaches, into one comprehensive destination.



This endeavor highlights the region's natural beauty and cultural richness and creates a unified and enhanced experience for tourists seeking diverse activities and experiences.



Hugo Gallo, president of the Ubatuba Convention & Visitors Bureau , emphasized the uniqueness of the destinations, comparing them to global attractions like the Cote d'Azur, the Caribbean, and the coast of California.







Klauber Valente, president of the Angra dos Reis and Ilha Grande Convention & Visitors Bureau, expressed hope that the Route would connect the destination's businesses and boost tourism.



Paulo Ricardo Duarte, president of the Paraty Convention & Visitors Bureau, highlighted that the initiative would strengthen the tourism market by providing essential information to tourists and visitors.



Marketing actions to further promote the region include developing a tourist website, promoting agreements with national and international operators, and creating partnerships among local businesses.

This initiative will facilitate travel itineraries, showcase the unique features of each municipality, and provide direct booking options with accommodation facilities.



Additionally, the Route is strategically located on the Route of Brazil's two largest tourist emitters, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, ensuring easy access and robust infrastructure.



The Blue Green Route represents a significant step towards consolidating the tourism industry in the region, unlocking unique opportunities, and strengthening the market.



The initiative is poised for success with diverse natural attractions, cultural riches, and a strategic location.

