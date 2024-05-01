Air Taxis And Drone Ports Are Becoming A Reality

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Jetsons may be here to stay.

Drones appear to be the future of air travel.

We are talking about very large drones that can bus or fly people from place to place.

Imagine a future with nearly silent air taxis flying above traffic jams and navigating between skyscrapers and suburban drone ports. Transportation arrives at the touch of your smartphone and with minimal environmental impact.

United Airlines has plans for these futuristic electric air taxis in Chicago and New York.

The U.S. military is already experimenting with them. And one company has a contract to launch an air taxi service in Dubai

as early as 2025.





Another company hopes to defy expectations

and fly participants at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Backed by billions of dollars in venture capital and established aerospace giants that include Boeing and Airbus, startups across the world such as Joby, Archer, Wisk and Lilium

are spearheading this technological revolution, developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that could transform the way we travel.

Electric aviation promises to alleviate urban congestion, open up rural areas to emergency deliveries, slash carbon emissions and offer a quieter, more accessible form of short-distance air travel.