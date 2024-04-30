Congress And INDIA Bloc Making Every Effort To Save Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 30 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party and the INDIA bloc are making every effort to save the Constitution while the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and the RSS are bent on destroying it.

"Today there is a fight between two ideologies in the country. On one side is the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc, which are engaged in saving the Constitution. On the other side are Narendra Modi and RSS, who are trying to destroy the Constitution. Whatever you have got is from this Constitution, but BJP wants that the Constitution book be thrown away and the country be run by 20-25 people," he said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

"BJP leaders have said that if they win the elections, the Constitution will be changed. But I want to tell you -- the Constitution is the soul of the poor, no power can erase it," he added.

The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP government privatised public sector companies in order to end reservation.

"If the BJP is not against reservation, then why have all the public sectors been privatised by PM Modi's government," he questioned.

Congress has fielded Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind Lok Sabha seat which the BJP has retained since 1989.

The election in Bhind along with six other Lok Sabha seats including Guna, Morena Bhopal and Vidisha will be held in the third phase on May 7.