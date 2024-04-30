Gerard Depardieu arrested over sexual assault allegations

(MENAFN) Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu has been apprehended in Paris following fresh accusations of sexual harassment leveled against him by two former colleagues from film sets, as reported by BFMTV news outlet on Monday.



According to sources, the 75-year-old actor was summoned to a Paris police station for interrogation early on Monday morning, subsequently being taken into custody. These latest allegations compound previous claims, adding two new instances of alleged sexual assault – one dating back to 2014, and another in 2021.



The first complainant, a 53-year-old film-set decorator, asserted that Depardieu made inappropriate physical advances towards her during the production of "The Green Shutters" directed by Jean Becker. Following her protestations to colleagues, she alleges that Depardieu subjected her to repeated verbal abuse. The woman reported experiencing anxiety attacks and post-traumatic stress in the aftermath of the incidents.



The second accuser, who served as an on-set assistant during the filming of "The Magician and the Siamese" by Jean-Pierre Mocky in 2014, alleges that Depardieu persistently propositioned her with explicit sexual advances and engaged in unwelcome physical contact.



Depardieu has refuted all accusations leveled against him, as per reports. These latest claims add to a series of allegations brought against the actor in recent years, with over a dozen women alleging harassment, groping, or sexual assault.



The first formal complaint emerged in 2018 from actress Charlotte Arnould, who alleged being raped twice at Depardieu's Paris residence. Subsequently, in 2020, Depardieu faced preliminary charges of rape and sexual assault, leading to his placement under judicial supervision, thus avoiding incarceration.

