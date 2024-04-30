Bangladesh urges international community to not apply AI in weapon system

(MENAFN) Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud recently addressed the international community, advocating against the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in weapon systems. Instead, he emphasized redirecting AI applications towards beneficial areas such as agriculture, medical science, space exploration, climate change mitigation, and job creation. Hasan conveyed these sentiments during his participation in an international conference titled "Humanity at the Crossroads: Autonomous Weapons Systems and the Challenge of Regulation" held in Vienna on April 29, as detailed in a press release from the foreign ministry.



In addition to his call for the responsible use of AI technology, Hasan proposed the establishment of global norms to effectively regulate autonomous weapons systems. He underscored the importance of international cooperation in developing frameworks that uphold ethical standards and ensure the safe deployment of AI in military contexts.



Furthermore, the foreign minister urged all nations to refrain from acquiring new arms, including autonomous weapons, out of consideration for humanity's well-being. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions in regions such as Gaza, Hasan cautioned against the initiation of new conflicts and emphasized the imperative of fostering peace and stability on a global scale. His remarks reflect Bangladesh's commitment to promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and humanitarian principles in addressing complex geopolitical challenges and advancing collective security objectives.

