Oakridge International School Bachupally Hosts India's First Early Years Idea Showcase: TEDO

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Oakridge International School Bachupally (OISB) proudly announces the resounding success of TEDO: Thought Leaders in the Making, India's pioneering Early Years Ideas showcase. This groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in India, marked a historic moment as young learners aged 5 to 7 took centre stage to articulate their perspectives on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and children's rights, a feat that is truly unique and inspiring.



Little Oakridger delivering a compelling talk on SDGs and child rights at TEDO





Oakridge Bachupally's Early Years learners captivated the audience with their profound speeches, delving into topics from gender equality to societal change with a depth of understanding and empathy that was truly remarkable for their age.





"TEDO represents a paradigm shift in early childhood education," remarked Ms. Nandini Mathur, EY Head at OISB . "It's remarkable to witness our young learners' intellectual curiosity and empathy. By engaging with global issues at such a tender age, they are not just learning but actively shaping the world they will inherit."





Ms. Baljeet Oberoi, Principal at Oakridge Bachupally , added, "The success of TEDO underscores the importance of providing platforms that amplify the voices of our youngest learners. It's heartening to see parents, teachers, and students unite to foster a culture of empowerment and inclusivity."





Dr Sravya, a parent associated with Oakridge since 2019, expressed her profound pride in witnessing her 5-year-old daughter, Suhanshi, fearlessly take the stage alongside 32 other young speakers. Dr. Sravya lauded Oakridge for providing an exceptional platform that nurtures and celebrates the potential of every child. She remarked, "The immense feeling of pride I experienced...when I saw my 5-year-old speak...gave all us parents a moment of pride."





The event was a testament to the collective efforts of parents, teachers, and students, underscoring Oakridge's unwavering commitment to fostering holistic development and global citizenship from an early age. By empowering young learners to engage with complex global issues, TEDO instilled confidence and inspired a sense of responsibility toward creating a better world.





TEDO: Thought Leaders in the Making stands as a testament to Oakridge International School Bachupally's dedication to innovation and excellence in education. As the first of its kind in India, TEDO sets a precedent for future generations, encouraging them to embrace their voices and become catalysts for positive change.





To know more about, please visit .





About Oakridge International School, Bachupally

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, the world's premier schools organisation comprising 85 schools in 33 countries.





Recognised for its commitment to excellence, Oakridge Bachupally has achieved a remarkable position as the 3rd Best International School in Hyderabad and holds the prestigious title of being the No. 1 school in the Northwest region according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. The school has also earned recognition among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.