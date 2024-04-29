Al-Sisi, Biden Discuss Gaza Crisis, Egyptian Efforts To Reach Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden on Monday to discuss the ongoing Gaza crisis, including Egypt's role in brokering a ceasefire and facilitating a potential exchange of hostages.

Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, stated that the discussion highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution and addressed the risks of escalating violence in Rafah, a Palestinian city. Further military action in Rafah could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and threaten regional security.

President Al-Sisi stressed the urgency of allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza and noted Egypt's extensive efforts to support relief operations. Both leaders agreed on the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution as a pathway to enduring peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

During their conversation, President Biden and President Al-Sisi reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. They also discussed the continuation of joint efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The phone call reflected the shared determination of both leaders to address the Gaza crisis and work towards a sustainable solution that ensures the security and well-being of all parties involved.