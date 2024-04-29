Newsroom Panama Investment Club Newsletter #1 Was Sent Yesterday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Investment Club is a new feature here on NewsroomPanama

The first Newsletter was sent out yesterday to the first 60 people who signed up.

If you didn't receive your Newsletter, check spam first, and then contact me to verify I have your correct email.

We are not setting a time limit to join with us and I hope that you will.

Investors are special people, perhaps one in a thousand, maybe one in 500.

There is a retired Financial Advisor from the States who will assist us with the Investment Club, as well as other experienced financial individuals have offered some help.

If you are retired money person and want to keep active in the financial world, we need your expertise and promise that we won't take up too much of your retirement time.

We are on a search for tried and true 'blue chip' type investments, especially those in Panama, that have been around a long time and are doing well.

I know of some and I am sure that some of you may know some as well.

All investments will have been looked into by certified accounting people to make sure it is going to be successful for you.

If you have an interest in investments, big or small, leave me a note by email and I will add you to the list.

As an example, we know of a Finance Company in business for 10 successful years and offering a special of 9% interest, paid monthly to your Panama bank account.

We also know of a lawyer who can open an International Panama bank account for you if you are not a resident of Panama. By the way the Investment Club will not accept any money, especially cash, to invest on your behalf.

You will need to approach these investment companies directly with your identification where they will ascertain the origin of your funds and fill out application forms such as a KYC (Know Your Customer).

If you have a Panama bank account, your funds are vetted.

Let's talk.

Telly at ...

