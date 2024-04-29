Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna Admitted To Manipal Hospital Due To Illness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna, has been hospitalized once again due to health issues. The 91-year-old veteran politician was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru today, April 29th, after his health took a downturn. According to sources within the hospital, Krishna's condition is currently stable, and he is undergoing treatment.
This isn't the first time Krishna has faced health complications recently. Just a week ago, on April 22nd, he was hospitalized in Bengaluru after experiencing a fever and cough. After receiving treatment, he was discharged. However, his health has once again deteriorated, leading to his admission to Manipal Hospital today.
Further updates on Krishna's health are awaited as doctors continue to assess his condition and administer the necessary treatment.
MENAFN29042024007385015968ID1108152399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.