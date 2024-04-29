HP Board 12Th Result 2024: Steps To Check Result At Hpbose.Org

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) HPBOSE HP Board Result 2024: The

board will announce results for the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce-together. Students

can check the results on the official

website hpbose

HPBOSE will release Class 12th board exam results on Monday. The board set a 2:30 pm news conference to reveal the result.

The HPBOSE will announce Science, Arts, and Commerce results jointly. The board will release stream-wise toppers, pass percentage, and other vital facts at the press conference.

Students may verify their grades on hpbose using roll numbers.

Open to the board's website, hpbose.

Open the results page and select Class 12 result.

Enter your roll number and

login

Review the scorecard carefully.

Download and take a printout for future

reference

Sawpan Kumar of Jassur govt school has topped Commerce stream with 490 marks out of 500.

Arts tops Arts stream by scoring 98 % marks.

Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan topped class 12th in Science stream. Both obtained 98.80% marks. Both have secured 494 marks out of 500

As per HPBOSE, a total of 85,777 students appeared in the board Class 12 exam, of whom 63,092 have passed.

