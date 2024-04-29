VFS Global Forms Partnership With Responsible AI Institute To Champion Ethical AI Development

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The company will develop all AI solutions within its advanced Development Centres located in Mumbai, Dubai, and Berlin

VFS Global, a leading outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, proudly announces its partnership with the Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute). The RAI Institute, a prestigious non-profit organization based in the USA, is dedicated to fostering responsible AI practices within organizations.

Through this partnership, VFS Global will leverage the RAI Institute's expertise in AI ethics and data privacy, ensuring the development of AI solutions that are secure, ethical, and aligned with the operational needs of visa processing.

The partnership will enable continuous technological innovation, ensuring VFS Global provides more convenience for customers while delivering secure and responsible visa and citizen services to governments worldwide. This innovation will enhance the role VFS Global plays in safely connecting people and countries, supporting trade, tourism, education, and skills worldwide.

VFS Global will develop its AI solutions in strict accordance with the needs and regulations of its Client Governments. This collaborative effort will give them the certainty that all developments are transparent, regulated, and tailored to their specific needs.

VFS Global will exclusively develop all AI solutions within its advanced Development Centres located in Mumbai, Dubai, and Berlin. These centres will serve as collaborative platforms where the company will work closely with Client Governments to tailor solutions that enhance visa processing efficiency, security, and user experience.

This approach ensures that VFS Global retains full ownership and control, allowing it to implement the highest standards of security and safety. Each solution will be meticulously designed with strict AI safety and security guardrails, ensuring compliance with both local and international regulatory frameworks. Any additional development will progress at the pace and readiness of the Client Governments, ensuring that each step aligns with their specific requirements and timelines.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global , emphasizes, 'Our alliance with the Responsible AI Institute reinforces our dedication to ethical AI development. We have always been at the forefront of technological innovation, committed to ensuring security, integrity, and strict compliance with the regulatory frameworks of our Client Governments. This partnership underscores our resolve to lead in AI advancement in a responsible manner.”

Alyssa Lefaivre Škopac, Head of Global Partnerships and Growth of the Responsible AI Institute, commented,“VFS Global's impressive track record and global outlook makes it an invaluable addition as we work to steer AI towards public good.”

VFS Global's AI strategy demonstrates its commitment to innovating in the visa, identity, and citizen services sectors, meeting the evolving needs of its Client Governments, and ensuring their confidence and trust in its AI development endeavours.