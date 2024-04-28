Dubai Begins Construction Of World's Largest Airport Terminal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, announced that the construction project for the world's largest airport terminal at Dubai International Airport in the south of the city has been approved, costing $34.85 billion.

He stated that this terminal has a capacity for over 260 million passengers.

On Sunday, April 28th, the ruler of Dubai wrote on his social media platform X that with the construction of this terminal, Dubai International Airport will become the world's largest airport, five times larger than the current Dubai Airport.

With the construction of this terminal, Dubai Airport's flight operations will be transferred to this airport in the coming years.

The ruler of Dubai has said that this terminal will be built on a 70-square-kilometer area, with five parallel runways and 400 terminal gates.

Rashid Al Maktoum has stated that the latest world technology will be employed at this airport, and a new city will be built around it. The airport will have the capacity for millions of people, including airlines and transportation companies.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in Dubai and the world, soaring to 828 meters (2,717 feet). Completed in 2010, this architectural masterpiece boasts 163 floors and holds numerous world records, including the tallest freestanding structure globally and the highest observation deck.

Inspired by the desert flower hymenocallis, its sleek design symbolizes Dubai's ambition and innovation, drawing millions of visitors each year to admire its breathtaking height and panoramic views of the cityscape below.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram