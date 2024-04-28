Kuwait's Amir Returns Home After Partaking In World Economic Forum In Riyadh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, returned to the country on Sunday after partaking in the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by a delegation of officials including Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Al-Yahya and ranking officials at the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa

