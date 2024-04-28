Kim Kardashian In The White House? Know Why SKIMS Owner Met Kamala Harris In Detail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few days ago, Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss the USA's criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris and other US officials.

We may know Kim Kardashian as a social media influencer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. Still, she has also used her platform to push for the release of criminals she believes were wrongly imprisoned. On Thursday, April 25, she met with Vice President Kamala Harris and others at the White House to discuss the problem.



Kardashian, Harris, Steve Benjamin, the head of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and four former criminals pardoned by the Biden administration met on Wednesday. The roundtable discussion focused on issues of social justice reform.

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the White House shortly after President Biden pardoned 11 convicts jailed on

nonviolent

drug offences and commuted the sentences of five other criminals he deemed deserving of

'creating a brighter future for themselves beyond prison gates'.



Everly Holcy, Jason Hernandez, Bobby Darrell Lowery, and Jesse Mosley, all pardoned by Biden, attended the gathering to raise awareness with Kardashian and Harris. The purpose of this yearly event is to demonstrate to individuals that the government and service providers can assist

"build meaningful second chances for people returning from incarceration,"

according to the US Department of Justice.



Kardashian

expressed her gratitude to

the four for inviting her and allowing her to hear their experiences. She also stated that

it is critical for them to speak

their truth and share their tales with the world because it may inspire others

who are

in similar situations.



"I'm

just

here to help and spread the word,"

Kardashian explained. During the meeting, the Vice President confirmed a rule for the Small Business Administration issued

in January.

This change will remove certain eligibility limits for loans for persons with criminal backgrounds. Harris stated that

removing

these limits will provide many people with a better second opportunity

at

life and allow them to succeed.