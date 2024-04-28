               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weapons, Ammunition Found In Liberated Zangilan


4/28/2024 5:23:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four automatic rifles, one machine gun, three automatic combsand 251 cartridges of various calibers have been found and takenfrom the territory of Zangilan's Tagli village, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry ofInternal Affairs (MIA).

An investigation is underway.

