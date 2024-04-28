Weapons, Ammunition Found In Liberated Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four automatic rifles, one machine gun, three automatic combsand 251 cartridges of various calibers have been found and takenfrom the territory of Zangilan's Tagli village, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry ofInternal Affairs (MIA).
An investigation is underway.
MENAFN28042024000195011045ID1108147915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.