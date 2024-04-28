Weapons, Ammunition Found In Liberated Zangilan

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Four automatic rifles, one machine gun, three automatic combsand 251 cartridges of various calibers have been found and takenfrom the territory of Zangilan's Tagli village, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry ofInternal Affairs (MIA).

